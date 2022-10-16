Tension grips GD Goenka University campus after brawl involving Nigerian students

Two days after a fight broke out between Indian and Nigerian students, GD Goenka University campus remained subdued on Sunday, with an internal inquiry ordered into the matter and a visit made by the Nigerian government officials.

According to police, six students were injured in the clash that broke out Friday during a Football match on the campus. About 50 Nigerian students of the university have since reportedly left the campus temporarily, alleging harassment by the Indian students. Though the university administration denies such exodus took place. Taking note of the matter, a team from the Nigerian Embassy went to the university Saturday night and interacted with the Indian students who had allegedly clashed with the Nigerian students. Both groups have filed complaints against each other.

In the meantime, the university administration has suspended eight students and ordered an internal inquiry. Local students have accused the Nigerian students of assaulting them, while the Nigerian students in their turn have alleged that a large group of local people on Friday entered the campus and thrashed them with sticks.

A video of the fight, purported to be of the same incident, circulated on social media on Sunday.

After the fight on Friday, Sultan Khan, a pharmacy student, had filed a police complaint alleging that some Nigerian students ganged up against Indian students and beat them up. "It was around 5.40 pm on Friday, I was walking on campus when 4-5 Nigerian students including Khalil, Abbas, Emanuel and others came and abused and thrashed me.

"When my friends Adhiraj, Aditya, Guunoor came to save me they were also thrashed with rods and sticks by the Nigerian students. They also threatened to kill me and my friends before leaving," read the FIR lodged by Sultan Khan. ASI Rampal, the Investigating Officer in the case, said a case under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been filed on the basis of the complaint at Sohna City Police Station. After the intervention of the Nigerian Embassy, a Nigerian student, Rabiu Md, had also filed a complaint to police late Saturday evening accusing Indian students of attacking him and other foreign students. "Local people came to the university hostel with different weapons and started attacking the international students …," his FIR read.

"Some of us ran out of the college while some remained trapped inside the hostel. They cannot go out because they are afraid of their life. Many international students were injured yesterday by the same local Indians in the football field," Rabiu Md said on Saturday. Following his complaint, an FIR has been registered under same charges of the IPC at Sohna City Police Station against Indian students, said ASI Dharmender, the Investigating Officer in this case. The university, however, says the matter is being blown out of proportion, even as it admitted that a brawl did happen on the football field. "It happened on Friday, when students were playing a friendly match and an argument started over substituting a player. An inquiry has been initiated into the matter and we will get the report soon," said University rRegistrar Dhirendra Singh Parihar.

Upasana, DCP, South said police are investigating the matter. "We are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)