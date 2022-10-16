Left Menu

Wayanad to get first-ever digital tribal hamlets

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 16-10-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 21:28 IST
Wayanad to get first-ever digital tribal hamlets
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Wayanad would get the first-ever digital tribal hamlets in the country, K Radhakrishnan, Minister for the Welfare of Backward and Scheduled Communities, said on Sunday.

The 'Digitally Connected Tribal Colonies' project which integrates e-education and e-health on tribal hamlets is expected to improve the health and education sectors of the tribals with the help of various digital platforms.

The project is being implemented by the State Scheduled Tribes Development Department with the help of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. CDAC, under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is executing the project.

''The focus of the State government is the development of Scheduled Tribes by emphasising on the areas of health, education and employment sector,'' the Minister while inaugurating the project at Kalpetta here.

As part of the project, smart classrooms would be introduced in tribal colonies, which would also be linked with the comprehensive e-resource portal of the General Education Department.

The project would make use of the online services of institutions like Regional Cancer Centre, Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, and CSIR-NIIST for the tribal villages of Wayanad.

A telemedicine system would be set up for screening of non-communicable diseases and diabetic retinopathy, oral cancer and cervical cancer with the help of artificial intelligence and providing expert advice for treatment, the department said in a release.

The project, which would be implemented at a cost of Rs 9 crore, would be implemented before March next year, said the Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financial situation: Diplomat

Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022