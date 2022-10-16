Left Menu

Ladakh admin extends support to young female cricket sensation from Kargil

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-10-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 22:38 IST
Ladakh admin extends support to young female cricket sensation from Kargil
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • India

Days after a video of a girl showing her batting skills went viral on social media platforms, the Ladakh administration has come forward to extend its support to the young talent from Kargil, an official said on Sunday.

In the video, Maqsooma - a sixth-standard student of Kaksar High School - spoke about her passion for cricket and acknowledges the support and training she receives from her father at home and teacher at the school.

The girl aspires to be a cricketer like former Indian Captain Virat Kohli.

The video has caught the attention of many people, including several international cricketers from around the world, who have appreciated her cricket skill and attitude.

As her video came to the attention of the Youth Services and Sports Department, Union Territory of Ladakh, the department decided to extend support not just to the young cricketer but also to her team and the school.

Secretary of Youth and Sports Services and Sports Department, Ravinder Kumar announced that a full cricket set would be sent to Kaksar High School immediately.

''Cricket is a team sport and we must nurture students like Maqsooma and others to hone their individual skills and their ability to play in a team,'' Kumar said.

The secretary said efforts are being made to develop sports infrastructure in the mountainous region of Ladakh along with the identification of such talent in different sports for additional support and coaching.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland; U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switz...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 ...

 Global
3
Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

Top Digital Marketing Strategies for Success

 Global
4
Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financial situation: Diplomat

Indian investors should not be unduly concerned about South Africa's financi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022