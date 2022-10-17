Left Menu

Tuition teacher gang raped in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-10-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 14:16 IST
Tuition teacher gang raped in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old tuition teacher was allegedly gang raped here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the woman on Saturday had taken an auto-rickshaw home after giving classes near the fire station at Kathauta crossing.

The woman said that apart from the driver, there was another passenger sitting in the auto and they allegedly raped her, the said.

Station House Officer (Vibhuti Khand) Ram Singh said the accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them.

A case was registered against the accused on Sunday, he said, adding the woman has been sent for a medical examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022