Tuition teacher gang raped in UP

An 18-year-old tuition teacher was allegedly gang raped here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the woman on Saturday had taken an auto-rickshaw home after giving classes near the fire station at Kathauta crossing.

The woman said that apart from the driver, there was another passenger sitting in the auto and they allegedly raped her, the said.

Station House Officer (Vibhuti Khand) Ram Singh said the accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them.

A case was registered against the accused on Sunday, he said, adding the woman has been sent for a medical examination.

