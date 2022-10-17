Historians should rise above stereotypes because just history yields just politics: Noted scholar Barbara Metcalf

Noted historian Barbara Metcalf on Monday said the Ulemas are one social category which has often been subjected to the stereotype derived just from their physical appearance, and appealed to historians to ''rise above stereotypes'' because ''just history yields just politics''.

Metcalf, a professor emeritus of history at the University of California, made the remarks in her acceptance speech on being awarded the Sir Syed Excellence Award for 2022 by the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on the 205th birth anniversary of its founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

She underlined the critical importance of nurturing ''serious evidence-based history'' in India.

The noted historian said, ''Muslims occupy an important share in the Indian citizenry but their histories are understudied.'' Metcalf pointed out that her studies on Indian nationalism and the role of Indian Muslims, especially Islamic scholars in the freedom movement, had convinced her that Islamic scholars, the Ulemas, are ''one social category which has often been subjected to the stereotype derived just by looking at their physical appearance.'' She made a fervent call to historians all over the world, including the USA and India, to ''rise above stereotypes'' because ''just history yields just politics''.

Highlighting the dominant ideology which prevailed amongst Indian Ulemas like Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madni of the Deoband school during the freedom movement, she said these Islamic scholars had asserted that for Indian Muslims, the very soil of India was sacred. ''For them, India's natural marvels were like the garden of Eden,'' she said.

Former chairman of the National Commission for Minorities and noted jurist Tahir Mahmood was the chief guest at the event.

National Archives of India Director General Chandan Sinha was the guest of honour.

