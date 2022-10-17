Left Menu

MP: Govt doctor's prescription in Hindi with 'Shri Hari' surfaces on social media

I started writing the prescription with Shri Hari in place of Rx and then listed the names of medicines in Hindi, Dr Singh said, adding that he also wrote the case history in Hindi.

PTI | Satna | Updated: 17-10-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 15:30 IST
MP: Govt doctor's prescription in Hindi with 'Shri Hari' surfaces on social media
  • Country:
  • India

A government doctor in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district has put into practice the comment made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about writing prescriptions in Hindi with 'Shri Hari' on top. A prescription written by Dr Sarvesh Singh, a medical officer of a primary health centre (PHC) at Kotar village, surfaced on social media on Sunday, the same day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah released textbooks in Hindi for first-year MBBS students.

In his speech at the event held in Bhopal, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had remarked in a lighter vein that doctors may write 'Shri Hari' on top of prescription slips in place of Rx (a symbol derived from a Latin word) and then write the list of medicines etc in Hindi.

Dr Sarvesh Singh, who completed MBBS in 2017, said he was watching the programme of the textbook release live, where the guests were urged to make efforts to write prescriptions in Hindi, and decided to put it into practice the same day.

''Rashmi Singh was the first patient who visited the PHC on Sunday complaining of a stomach ache. I started writing the prescription with 'Shri Hari' in place of Rx and then listed the names of medicines in Hindi,'' Dr Singh said, adding that he also wrote the case history in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022