UK PM Truss focused on providing economic stability - spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 16:49 IST
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Liz Truss is focused on providing economic stability after the government reversed nearly all of the mini-budget announced last month that had sparked market turmoil, her spokesperson said on Monday.

The government went "too far, too fast" in its drive for growth, the spokesperson said.

"We recognise that economic stability is important, particularly when we are seeing some of the global headwinds we are right now and that is why we have made these changes," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

