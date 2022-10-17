Left Menu

After policy U-turns, UK PM Liz Truss says Britain wants stability

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 16:49 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Monday the government was charting a new course for growth, as she emphasised the need for stability after new finance minister Jeremy Hunt reversed nearly all of his predecessor's mini-budget.

"The British people rightly want stability, which is why we are addressing the serious challenges we face in worsening economic conditions," Truss said on Twitter.

"We have taken action to chart a new course for growth that supports and delivers for people across the United Kingdom."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

