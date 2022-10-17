Left Menu

UP committee recommends issuing letters of intent for establishment of 2 private universities

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-10-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Uttar Pradesh government committee on Monday recommended issuing of letters of intent for the establishment of two private universities in the state, officials said here.

At a meeting of a high-level committee constituted for the establishment of universities in the private sector under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, three proposals were presented, an official spokesperson said.

After deliberation, the committee recommended issuing letters of intent to two new private universities – JBM Global University in Gautam Budh Nagar and Saroj International University in Lucknow, he said.

In his address, Chief Secretary Mishra said after examining, all the proposals received regarding the establishment of private universities should be presented before the committee within the stipulated time period. For the institutions whose formalities are incomplete, it should be ensured to get them completed soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

