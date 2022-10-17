Left Menu

UK's Hunt told lawmakers: PM has backed me to the hilt - statement

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 17:55 IST
UK's Hunt told lawmakers: PM has backed me to the hilt - statement
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt told Conservative lawmakers on Monday that Prime Minister Liz Truss had fully backed him in making "difficult decisions".

"The chancellor emphasised the need for stability and said that the PM should be commended for changing tack in the face of the deteriorating global economic situation," a statement issued by Truss's office said after Hunt met with lawmakers in private.

"He said that the PM had backed him to the hilt in making the difficult decisions of which there are more to come."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022