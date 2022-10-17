UK's Hunt told lawmakers: PM has backed me to the hilt - statement
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 17:55 IST
New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt told Conservative lawmakers on Monday that Prime Minister Liz Truss had fully backed him in making "difficult decisions".
"The chancellor emphasised the need for stability and said that the PM should be commended for changing tack in the face of the deteriorating global economic situation," a statement issued by Truss's office said after Hunt met with lawmakers in private.
"He said that the PM had backed him to the hilt in making the difficult decisions of which there are more to come."
