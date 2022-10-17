Left Menu

Protest outside Hurriyat office in Srinagar against killing of Kashmiri Pandit

A group of people, including social activists, staged a protest outside the Hurriyat Conference office here on Monday against the killing of Kashmiri Pandit farmer Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists last week, officials said.The Hurriyat denounced what it called hooliganism by sponsored goons with police as bystanders.The protesters assembled outside the office of the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat at Rajbagh here and held a protest.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-10-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 19:18 IST
Protest outside Hurriyat office in Srinagar against killing of Kashmiri Pandit
  • Country:
  • India

A group of people, including social activists, staged a protest outside the Hurriyat Conference office here on Monday against the killing of Kashmiri Pandit farmer Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists last week, officials said.

The Hurriyat denounced what it called “hooliganism” by “sponsored goons with police as bystanders”.

The protesters assembled outside the office of the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat at Rajbagh here and held a protest. They held the Hurriyat responsible for the bloodshed in Kashmir Valley.

The protesters daubed ''India'' on the main gate of the Hurriyat's central building and brought down the signboard of the separatist amalgam, the officials said.

The gate was locked.

The protesters included social activists, municipal corporators and Kashmiri Pandits, the officials added.

One of the protesters said the Hurriyat office will be closed down soon and an orphanage will be run from the building. Another protester, a Kashmiri Pandit, said the people of Kashmir have realised that they want peace and not bloodshed.

Bhat was gunned down by terrorists on Saturday outside his ancestral house in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir' Shopian district, where he had gone to look after his orchards. Bhat was cremated in Jammu on Sunday.

Candlelight marches were held on Sunday evening across the valley against the killing.

In a statement, the Hurriyat “denounced the hooliganism” demonstrated outside its office “by sponsored goons with police as bystanders”.

“It is a petty attempt at diverting attention from the authorities’ failure to safeguard the lives of Kashmiri Pandits. It is shameful that the unfortunate killing is being exploited for promoting propaganda against Hurriyat whose activists and leaders are either in jails or under house detention,” the separatist amalgam said.

It said the Hurriyat, in principle, has always denounced killings of all hues and has since its inception advocated the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley with dignity and in safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022