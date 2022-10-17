Left Menu

School teacher suspended for sexually abusing student in Assam

A show cause notice was served to the teacher by Kamrup Inspector of Schools Apurba Thakuria on October 14. However, he did not respond to the show cause notice till the issuance of the suspension order, the official added.Pending departmental proceedings, the assistant teacher was placed under suspension with immediate effect, Thakuria said in his order, dated October 15.

PTI | Rangia | Updated: 17-10-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 20:15 IST
School teacher suspended for sexually abusing student in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery
  • Country:
  • India

A school teacher in Assam's Kamrup district was suspended for allegedly sexually abusing a student on the premises of the institute, an official said on Monday.

A police case had been registered against the accused, an assistant teacher of a government school, under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act at Rangia Police Station, the official said. A show cause notice was served to the teacher by Kamrup Inspector of Schools Apurba Thakuria on October 14. However, he did not respond to the show cause notice till the issuance of the suspension order, the official added.

Pending departmental proceedings, the assistant teacher was placed under suspension with immediate effect, Thakuria said in his order, dated October 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022