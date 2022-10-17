J-K govt invites nominations for Republic Day awards

The Union territory administration on Monday invited nominations for the grant of J&K Government Awards for the year 2023 on the eve of Republic Day.

A notification was issued by General Administration Department here inviting the nominations.

The awards include Award for Bravery, Award for achievements in the field of Literature, Award for performing Art, Award for Excellence in Art & Crafts, Award for Social Reforms and Empowerment, Award for Meritorious Public Service (two awards shall be reserved for Non-Gazetted Officials), an official spokesman said.

He said the Award for Lifetime Achievements in any other field, Award for Outstanding Sports Person, Award for Outstanding Media Person, Award for Outstanding Environmentalist and Award for Outstanding Industrial Entrepreneurship are also in the list.

As per the scheme, the nominations for granting J-K Government Awards' shall be made by Social Organization, Sports Bodies, NGOs, Universities, J-K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, Administrative Secretaries in relation to awards for Meritorious Public Service, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, he said.

Accordingly, all the concerned have been requested to send suitable nominations and recommendations in respect of eligible persons and organizations along-with citation(s) and supporting documents by or before November 15 for consideration for conferment of award on the eve of Republic Day, 2023, the spokesman said.

The relevant government orders and policy on the subject are available on the official website of the General Administration Department, he said.

