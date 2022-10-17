BJP govt taking measures to upgrade edu, health infra in Tripura: CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the BJP-led government in the state had been making all efforts to upgrade health and education infrastructure.

Around nine to ten more departments will be introduced in Agartala Govt Medical College (AGMC) in the next few days to provide best possible treatment to people, he said during a programme at Dhalai district's Dumbur Lake.

Saha inaugurated 15 log huts at the lake, one of the most sought-after tourist destinations of the state, in the presence of Tourism Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and MP Rebati Tripura.

He said steps have been initiated to create facilities similar to the ones available at Meghalaya's NEIGRIHMS in Tripura Medical College (TMC).

''If we get to convert TMC into a facility like the NEIGRIMS, the state will immensely benefit from the move, be it in the field of medical education or treatment. The number of postgraduate courses in TMC has already been increased,'' Saha stated.

The chief minister said that a new law institute and a dental college will soon be set up in the state.

''The government also has plans to set up a medical college in Ambassa area of Dhalai district. The plot for the project has already been identified,'' he underlined. Claiming that government jobs cannot be the only solution to the problem of unemployment, Saha said the state will become an educational hub once the proposed institutes start functioning, and that would in turn make more youth eligible for employment opportunities within the state and elsewhere.

Underscoring the need to amity between non-tribals and tribals, the chief minister also highlighted the government's initiatives for the welfare of indigenous people.

''The state government has sent a proposal to the Centre for increasing the number of seats in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) from 30 to 50 to ensure proper representation of all tribes in the council,'' he added.

