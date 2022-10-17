Patnaik attends biz meet in Hyd, asks industry captains to invest in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday took part in a business conclave in Hyderabad and urged industry leaders to invest in Odisha, an official release by his office here said.

He also invited the industrialists to investors' summit 'Make in Odisha', scheduled to be held in December, the release by the chief minister's office said.

''We want to build new relationships and strengthen old ties with all of you (industrial leaders). We want you all to be partners in Odisha's phenomenal growth story. We need your support and cooperation to ensure that this year's event turns out to be grander in every way," Patnaik said at the meeting.

Earlier, Patnaik had taken part in similar events in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Asserting that Odisha is entering a new era of industrialisation, propelled by advancements in technology and a philosophy of sustainability, he said, ''We require a collaborative effort among the government, the industry and people to ensure consistent growth.'' The CM also stated that Odisha is one of the ''fastest-growing economies'' in India.

''We are fast emerging as a major industrial destination in India because of our natural resources, skilled and productive human resources, progressive policies and strategic location,'' he said at the conclave, addressing 350 delegates.

Patnaik highlighted the major pro-business reforms undertaken by his government and requested the industrialists to explore Odisha as a potential destination for their businesses.

''Odisha has been accorded the 'achiever' status in the recently released 'Ease of Doing Business' ratings by the Centre,'' he pointed out.

Talking about start-ups, the CM said that his government has established 'O-Hub' in Bhubaneswar to provide a world-class incubation facility for such ventures, and set up another fund to support grassroots innovations.

He added that various industrial parks have been developed by his government to provide ''best-in-class facilitation to investors across sectors''.

During the day, Patnaik also held one-on-one meetings with 40 industry captains.

According to the CMO release, the December summit in Odisha aims to provide a platform for industry leaders from across the world to discuss and create a roadmap for industrial development in the state in the coming years.

