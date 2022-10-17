Delimitation panel submits to Centre final report on redrawing MCD wards

The delimitation committee on Monday submitted to the Centre the final report on redrawing the wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), official sources said. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will now issue a notification and the delimitation exercise will be completed, they said.

According to sources, the move will now pave the way for the Delhi Municipal Corporation election as after the final delimitation order, the Centre is likely to direct the state election commission to initiate the poll process.

Sources said the final report was submitted to the MHA on Monday evening after disposing off all objections and suggestions on the draft report. Following the delimitation exercise, the number of municipal wards in Delhi will be 250.

The committee had received over 1,700 suggestions and objections to the draft report on the delimitation of wards in Delhi.

The MCD has already started preparations for the civic polls. On Monday, it released the list of its nodal officers and sub-nodal officers for all zones for municipal elections. The move comes days after the state election commission asked the civic body to prepare for the polls and send it a list of civic officials who will be made nodal officers for the election.

The list includes names of 12 nodal officers for its 12 zones and as many sub-nodal officers.

The delimitation exercise in Delhi was last conducted in 2016 and the number of wards was kept at 272 with each having an average population of 60,000 considering a variation of 10 to 15 per cent. Municipal polls were slated to be held in Delhi in April this year. They were put on hold hours before then Delhi State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava was to announce the schedule on March 8 due to the Centre's plan to reunify the three civic bodies.

