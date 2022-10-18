As many as 23 children killed during Iran protests, UN rights office says

As many as 23 children have been killed in ongoing mass protests in Iran, a spokesperson for the United Nations human rights office told a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

The deaths were caused by live ammunition, metal pellets at close range, and fatal beatings, the rights office said, adding that an unspecified number of children had been arrested during school raids, and some sent for psychological treatment.

