Medical college with courses in Tamil planned

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Tuesday that the territorial government proposes to start a medical college offering MBBS course in Tamil medium.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 15:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Tuesday that the territorial government proposes to start a medical college offering MBBS course in Tamil medium. Speaking to reporters after participating in a function held to honour senior citizens, she said she would consult the Chief Minister Rangasamy to work out the logistics to open a Tamil medium-based medical college.

''A committee will be formed to prepare books in Tamil for medical education,'' she said. She said neither the Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Home Minister Amit Shah was imposing any language on the people. The Prime Minister has been stating that professional colleges in the mother tongue could be of help for students to acquire knowledge, she said.

On the shortfall in availability of milk through the government-owned PONLAIT, a cooperative milk producers organisation, she said that as against 1.5 lakh litres procured daily from Karnataka to supplement local production, there was a deficit in availability of milk from that State. ''We are, however, taking steps to ease the situation,'' said the Lieutenant Governor.

