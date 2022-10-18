Left Menu

Ukraine receives 2 billion euros in aid from EU - Ukrainian PM

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 16:26 IST
Denys Shmyhal Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine received 2 billion euros in financial assistance from the European Union on Tuesday, the first tranche of a 5-billion euro EU package following Russian's invasion, the Ukrainian prime minister said.

"The additional financial resource will help to cover urgent budgetary expenses, in particular for the social and humanitarian spheres," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

