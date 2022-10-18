Ukraine receives 2 billion euros in aid from EU - Ukrainian PM
Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 16:26 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine received 2 billion euros in financial assistance from the European Union on Tuesday, the first tranche of a 5-billion euro EU package following Russian's invasion, the Ukrainian prime minister said.
"The additional financial resource will help to cover urgent budgetary expenses, in particular for the social and humanitarian spheres," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine claims control of Russian logistics hub, seeks to cut more supply lines
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine claims control of Russian logistics hub, seeks to cut more supply lines
Truss's 'yes' boosts Macron's new European forum initiative