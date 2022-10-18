Left Menu

Thamban Meloth appointed as director of Goa-based NCPOR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 16:51 IST
Senior scientist Thamban Meloth has been appointed as the Director of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), a government order said.

Meloth has been associated with the NCPOR since 2002.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for appointment of Dr Thamban Meloth, Scientist ‘G’, NCPOR to the post of Director, National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), Goa,” the order said.

Meloth is a Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences India and a member of various national/international committees, including Scientific Steering Committee of International Partnerships in Ice Core Sciences, Scientific Steering Group of Cryosphere and Climate Project of the World Climate Research Programme.

He is also on the Executive Council Panel on Polar and High Mountain Observations, Research and Services (EC-PHORS), Cryosphere working group of International Arctic Science Committee, national committee of Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research, Research Advisory Committee of NCPOR as well as a member of the Board of Studies in universities.

