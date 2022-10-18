UG admission: DU defers first seat allocation to Wednesday

Delhi University has deferred announcement of the first list of seat allocation in its colleges by a day to Wednesday.

The first round of CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) list would be released on Wednesday, it said in a notification.

''It is hereby notified that the declaration of first round of CSAS allocation list shall be released tomorrow i.e. Wednesday, the 19th October, 2022,'' the varsity said.

The development comes ahead of Wednesday's Supreme Court hearing on a plea by St Stephen's College, one of the varsity's constituent colleges, against a Delhi High Court order on admissions.

The high court had directed the college to follow the varsity's admission policy, according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in undergraduate courses.

St Stephen's College, however, wants to give 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to interviews for admitting students across categories.

According to the detailed schedule released by the university, the first seat allocation list was to be announced on Tuesday. ''The varsity will now issue the list on Wednesday,'' an official told PTI.

The university began the admission process for over 70,000 seats last month.

This year, Delhi University is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released the CSAS, its admission-cum-allocation policy.

Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

