Govt to consider orders, reports for decision on Vokkaliga quota

With the demand for 12 per cent reservation for Vokkaligas, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said various communities have been seeking quota and that the State government would act based on various judgements and reports of permanent backward class commission.Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami on Monday said the Vokkaligas, who constitute about 16 per cent of the population in the State, need more than the existing 4 per cent reservation.I have already said in the Assembly.

With the demand for 12 per cent reservation for Vokkaligas, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said various communities have been seeking quota and that the State government would act based on various judgements and reports of permanent backward class commission.

Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami on Monday said the Vokkaligas, who constitute about 16 per cent of the population in the State, need more than the existing 4 per cent reservation.

''I have already said in the Assembly. There are more aspirations in all communities, there is nothing wrong in asking for (increase in reservation), but whatever has to be done should be done within the framework of law,'' Bommai said in response to a question on Seer's demand.

Speaking to reporters here, he further said, ''There are also various judgements, there is a permanent backward class commission, based on all these things whatever has to be done, can be done. Based on all these reports we will take further actions.'' Addressing an event at Kolar on Monday, the Swami had said, ''...now, with the State government deciding to go beyond the 50 per cent reservation cap, our community wants the quota to be hiked by another 8 per cent from 4 to 12 per cent.” This demand comes following the government's recent decision to increase reservation for SCs (scheduled caste) from 15 to 17 per cent and for STs (scheduled tribe) from 3 to 7 per cent.

This hike would take the reservation tally in Karnataka to 56 per cent, above the 50 per cent cap fixed by the Supreme Court.

