ABVP claims 'disrespect' to Lord Ram, goddess Sita in drama at Maha varsity; seeks inquiry

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Tuesday demanded an inquiry into the alleged insult of Lord Ram and goddess Sita during a drama competition held at the Marathwada University here. ABVP activists submitted a memorandum to Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University's Vice Chancellor Pramod Yeole seeking action against members of the scrutiny committee that cleared the play staged during the youth festival on Monday. The ABVP claimed disrespect was shown to Lord Ram, goddess Sita, and Lord Laxman in the drama. ''It is necessary that dramas should be scrutinised before they are allowed. The committee allowed the drama and encouraged disrespect of Lord Ram,'' the memorandum said. Calls made to the vice chancellor remained unanswered.

