WISER programme awardees felicitated

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 20:36 IST
The first 11 awardees of the Women Involvement in Science and Engineering Research (WISER) programme were felicitated on Tuesday.

German Ambassador to India and Bhutan Philipp Ackermann and Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit attended the felicitation event.

The awardees -- 10 from India and one from Germany -- holding regular/long-term research positions in academia, research institutions, or industry selected under the WISER-2022 programme will receive financial assistance to participate and collaborate in ongoing R&D and industry projects, according to an official statement.

Ambassador Ackermann appreciated the women researchers' efforts in niche science and technology areas and said their contribution would strengthen Indo-German collaborations in the field.

The JNU VC said, ''Initiation of a programme like WISER would motivate women researchers to excel and take up leadership positions in science and technology.'' PTI UZM SMN SMN

