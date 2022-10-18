Left Menu

Marathwada University V-C orders inquiry after ABVP claims 'disrespect' to Lord Ram in drama

The Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday ordered an inquiry after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad alleged that Lord Ram and goddess Sita were insulted in a drama at the varsity. The committee allowed the drama and encouraged disrespect of Lord Ram, the memorandum said.When contacted Public Relations Officer PRO Sanjay Shinde said, the Vice-Chancellor has ordered an inquiry.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 18-10-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 20:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday ordered an inquiry after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad alleged that Lord Ram and goddess Sita were insulted in a drama at the varsity. ABVP activists submitted a memorandum to Vice Chancellor Pramod Yeole seeking action against members of the scrutiny committee that cleared the play staged during the youth festival on Monday.

The ABVP claimed disrespect was shown to Lord Ram, goddess Sita, and Lord Laxman in the drama.

''It is necessary that dramas should be scrutinised before they are allowed. The committee allowed the drama and encouraged disrespect of Lord Ram,'' the memorandum said.

When contacted Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sanjay Shinde said, ''the Vice-Chancellor has ordered an inquiry. He has also instructed the organising team to scrutinise the remaining dramas and avoid controversy''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

