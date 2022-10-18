Left Menu

Officials, people's representatives' moral duty to ensure students not denied education for want of money: Varun Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 20:58 IST
Officials, people's representatives' moral duty to ensure students not denied education for want of money: Varun Gandhi
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video of a girl student crying after being allegedly forced out of her school for not paying fees on time, and said it is the duty of district officials and people's representatives to not let such incidents happen.

Many Twitter users said the incident is outside a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

''This daughter's tears reflect the collective pain of lakhs of students who face contempt for not being able to pay fees.

''Ensuring that financial hardship does not become a hurdle in children's studies is the moral responsibility of every district official and people's representative,'' Varun Gandhi said on Twitter.

Private institutes should not forget humanity as education is not business, he said.

