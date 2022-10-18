Left Menu

Clashes between Indian, Nigerian students: G D Goenka University to take strict action

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-10-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 21:18 IST
The G D Goenka University here will take strict action in connection with the recent clashes between Nigerian and Indian students on the campus, it said on Tuesday.

There was tension on the university campus, located near Sohna, after clashes broke out between Indian and Nigerian students on the football ground on Friday.

Six students were injured in the incident and both groups involved in the clashes got FIRs lodged against each other at the Sohna City police station.

Twenty-two students have been suspended after CCTV footage confirmed their involvement in the clashes, the university said.

The parents of 20 of the 22 students met the university management on Tuesday. During the meeting, the university management apprised the parents of the involvement of their children in the clashes.

''If the students are found guilty in the internal report, strict action will be taken against them. Some of them can even be expelled from the university and some may be forced to leave the hostel,'' university registrar Dhirendra Singh Parihar said.

''In the future, any kind of sports event will be held in the presence of officials. The security system will also be strengthened in the university,'' he added.

While the university is investigating the matter internally, police are also verifying the facts and action will be taken in accordance with the law, a senior officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

