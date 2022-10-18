RS Chairperson Dhankhar hosts RS members for dinner

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday hosted a dinner for Rajya Sabha members which was attended by leaders from various political parties.

Recently, he had hosted a dinner for Rajya Sabha floor leaders.

This is perhaps the first gathering for all Rajya Sabha members hosted by Dhankhar who took over as the vice president on August 11.

The dinner comes ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament which is likely to commence in the third week of November.

This would be the first session which Dhankhar will preside as RS chairperson.

Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, DMK's T Siva were amongst those who attended the event.

Those who attended the dinner said Vice President Dhankhar quickly organised a chocolate cake when he came to know that it was DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu's birthday.

The Vice President Secretariat shared a picture in which she is seen cutting the cake and fellow MPs giving her an applause.

Dhankhar's spouse Sudesh is also seen standing next to Somu.

