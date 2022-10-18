Left Menu

RS Chairperson Dhankhar hosts RS members for dinner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 23:00 IST
RS Chairperson Dhankhar hosts RS members for dinner
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday hosted a dinner for Rajya Sabha members which was attended by leaders from various political parties.

Recently, he had hosted a dinner for Rajya Sabha floor leaders.

This is perhaps the first gathering for all Rajya Sabha members hosted by Dhankhar who took over as the vice president on August 11.

The dinner comes ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament which is likely to commence in the third week of November.

This would be the first session which Dhankhar will preside as RS chairperson.

Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, DMK's T Siva were amongst those who attended the event.

Those who attended the dinner said Vice President Dhankhar quickly organised a chocolate cake when he came to know that it was DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu's birthday.

The Vice President Secretariat shared a picture in which she is seen cutting the cake and fellow MPs giving her an applause.

Dhankhar's spouse Sudesh is also seen standing next to Somu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
2
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022