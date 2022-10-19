Left Menu

Arunachal governor gives food baskets to adopted TB patients

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Retd Dr B D Mishra has handed over food baskets to tuberculosis patients, adopted by him, at Raj Bhavan here.The governor, as a Ni-Kshay Mitra of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, has adopted two TB patients in the northeastern state.Mishra, who will be providing prescribed food baskets every month to his adopted patients, on Tuesday advised them to take healthy and nutritious foods.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 19-10-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 11:19 IST
Arunachal governor gives food baskets to adopted TB patients
Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra has handed over food baskets to tuberculosis patients, adopted by him, at Raj Bhavan here.

The governor, as a Ni-Kshay Mitra of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, has adopted two TB patients in the northeastern state.

Mishra, who will be providing prescribed food baskets every month to his adopted patients, on Tuesday advised them to take healthy and nutritious foods. He also asked them to maintain a healthy lifestyle and to include yoga in their daily routine, a Raj Bhavan statement said. The governor appealed to the people, particularly well-to-do individuals, corporate houses and social activists to adopt TB patients and make personal contributions to make India a tuberculosis-free country.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in 2018 that India would eliminate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global deadline of 2030.

Mishra also advised the health officials to go for door-to-door awareness visits and educate TB patients to practice a healthy way of life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022