Arunachal governor gives food baskets to adopted TB patients

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra has handed over food baskets to tuberculosis patients, adopted by him, at Raj Bhavan here.

The governor, as a Ni-Kshay Mitra of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, has adopted two TB patients in the northeastern state.

Mishra, who will be providing prescribed food baskets every month to his adopted patients, on Tuesday advised them to take healthy and nutritious foods. He also asked them to maintain a healthy lifestyle and to include yoga in their daily routine, a Raj Bhavan statement said. The governor appealed to the people, particularly well-to-do individuals, corporate houses and social activists to adopt TB patients and make personal contributions to make India a tuberculosis-free country.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in 2018 that India would eliminate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global deadline of 2030.

Mishra also advised the health officials to go for door-to-door awareness visits and educate TB patients to practice a healthy way of life.

