PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 19-10-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 13:29 IST
Mamata to be present at post-Durga Puja event in north Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present at a 'Bijaya Sammilani' here on Wednesday, where prominent personalities and Durga Puja committees of the eight districts of the northern part of the state were invited, officials said.

The 'Bijaya Sammilani', a social gathering traditionally held after the Durga Puja festival in West Bengal, is being organised by the state government at Kawakhali Maidan at Siliguri in Darjeeling district, which is the largest city among all the eight districts.

As a large number of cars and buses from various areas will reach Siliguri for the event, there could be traffic snarls during the day.

Apprehending traffic jams, several educational institutions in the city had declared a holiday on Wednesday. However, the district administration directed all such institutes to keep them open, officials said.

The chief minister is currently on a visit to the northern part of the state.

