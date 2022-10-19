HIGHLIGHTS-Hong Kong leader John Lee delivers his maiden policy address

Hong Kong's new leader John Lee delivered his maiden policy address annual policy address on Wednesday, mapping out his priorities for the former British colony which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Some of the highlights include: POLITICS/NATIONAL SECURITY - "Further strengthen the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security", including continuing with preparatory work under Article 23 of the Basic Law to enact new national security laws that will encompass cybersecurity, crowdfunding activities and false information. - To promote national education in schools from kindergartens to primary and secondary schools, to raise awareness to safeguard the national security. - Regular teachers in all public sector schools are required to pass the Basic Law and the National Security Law tests. - To safeguard independence of the judiciary, and "enhance the confidence of the public and the international community" in city's rule of law. - The government will bolster "Rule of Law Education" to promote "consistent and correct messages on the rule of law in the community." OVERSEAS TALENT, ENTERPRISES - "The government will proactively trawl the world for talents", after around 140,000 of its workers left the city in the past two years. - A two year, no strings attached visa will be granted to individuals earning salaries of HK$2.5 million ($318,475) or more during the past year, and to graduates from the world's top 100 universities with at least three years of work experience. - To set aside HK$30 billion to establish the Co-Investment Fund for "attracting enterprises to set up operations in Hong Kong" and investing in their business through a co-investment model. - Attract by 2027 at least 100 innovation and technology enterprises "of high potential" to set up operations or expand their presence in Hong Kong, including at least 20 "top-notch" firms. - To allow eligible incoming talent to apply for a refund of the extra stamp duty paid for purchasing residential property. - To earmark HK$10 billion ($1.27 billion) to fund at least 100 research teams in universities which have good potential to become start-ups. INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE - The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) will revise the Main Board Listing Rules to facilitate fundraising of technology enterprises that have yet to meet profit and trading record requirements. - HKEX plans to revitalise the Growth Enterprise Market to provide start-ups with a fundraising platform. - To enhance strengths as the largest offshore renminbi (RMB) business centre, to promote the launch of more RMB-denominated investment tools. - To introduce a bill to exempt the stamp duty payable for transactions conducted by dual-counter market makers. - To complete preparations for the launch of the Northbound Trading of Swap Connect and to explore enhancements to the Southbound Trading of Bond Connect to facilitate the issuance and trading of more diverse "dim sum" bonds. - To offer tax concession to eligible family offices - a key growth segment of the asset and wealth management industry - with the target to attract 200 family offices by 2025. INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING, AVIATION CENTRE - To implement tax concession measures to attract maritime enterprises. - To develop Hong Kong into the preferred location for aircraft leasing. HOUSING - Encourage developers to participate in subsidised housing development and to apply for re-zoning of their own private land for development. - Aim to get sufficient land ready for providing at least 72,000 residential units in next five years. - Public housing supply will be increased by 50% in the next five years, and over half of the city's under-utilised, semi-industrial "brownfield" sites converted for housing and other uses. ($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)

