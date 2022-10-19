Russian University awarded the honorary degree of PhD to Shridhant Joshi, MD of Kautilya Academy

Left Menu

New Delhi India, October 19 Eminent educationalist and Managing Director of Koutilya Academy Indore, Shridhant Joshi has been honored with PhD Award by the University of Macaria, Russia. University Registrar L Levixon presented the honorary PhD degree and Gold medal to Shridhant Joshi M.D. of Koutilya Academy.

New Delhi (India), October 19: Eminent educationalist and Managing Director of Koutilya Academy Indore, Shridhant Joshi has been honored with PhD Award by the University of Macaria, Russia. In view of his invaluable contribution in the field of education by the University has awarded him with Gold Medal along with PhD degree. This dignified program was held at the Indian Habitat Center in New Delhi. In which influential and famous people from all over the country were present. This University of Russia has formed Nine-Judge Doctoral Monitoring Board University of Macaria. This panel reviewed the work of people working in various fields here and then the names were selected for the honorary degree. University Registrar L Levixon presented the honorary PhD degree and Gold medal to Shridhant Joshi M.D. of Koutilya Academy. After receiving this degree, Shri Joshi while addressing the program gave the credit of his success to the faculty members and students. He said that he started his career with a lot of struggle but moving forward with a vision today Koutilya Academy has become a great institute for competitive examinations. The students of this have raised their Flag of success in the competitive examinations across the country.

