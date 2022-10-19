Left Menu

Dogra employees posted in Kashmir protest selective killings, demand relocation

Dogra employees of the Union Territory administration on Wednesday held a demonstration here over targeted killings of minorities and demanded immediate relocation away from the Valley.The protest follows the murder of Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead, allegedly by militants, in Shopian district on Saturday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:18 IST
Dogra employees posted in Kashmir protest selective killings, demand relocation
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Dogra employees of the Union Territory administration on Wednesday held a demonstration here over targeted killings of minorities and demanded immediate relocation away from the Valley.

The protest follows the murder of Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead, allegedly by militants, in Shopian district on Saturday. Several organisations held protests across the Union Territory in the wake of Bhat's murder, while Kashmiri migrant pandit organisations expressed concern over the unabated targeted killings.

The employees assembled under the banner of All Jammu-based Reserved Categories Employees Association. Lashing out at the administration, the protesters alleged that 7,000 employees belonging to minority communities serving in the Valley ''have been caged by the faulty and unconstitutional transfer policy'' that did not allow them to transfer out of Kashmir. They also hit back at the administration for issuing arbitrary orders to force them to join services in the Valley. The administration has withheld their salaries after they failed to report for duty, a protesting employee said. ''Whose orders are we to accept? Terrorists send threat letters warnings us that we would be killed if we return to the Valley. The administration says return to work or face stoppage of salaries or dismissal of services,'' said Sunita Devi, the protesting employee.

''We have been denied salaries for four months. Even on big festival days, salaries have not been released. The government has failed to address our demands for transfer and relocation from the Valley.'' The employees returned to Jammu following the killing of Rajni Bala, a schoolteacher in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31. The employees' association also hit out at the administration and the BJP for their ''lip service and condemnations'' following each targeted killing without making efforts to stop them.

The terrorists are killing people from minority communities and openly claimimg responsibility. They are not only challenging the government but also creating fear psychosis among the employees, they said.

The protesters said targeted killings of minorities have been going on for a year but the government had not only failed to protect them but also could not instill confidence in them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022