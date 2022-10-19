Toll gate action committee to intensify stir

The action committee protesting against the toll gate at Surathkal near here has decided to intensify its protest demanding closure of the plaza.

A meeting held here on Wednesday under the leadership of committee convener Muneer Katipalla, decided to stage day-and- night protest in front of the toll gate from October 28, sources said.

Hundreds of activists had protested against the toll plaza on Tuesday demanding its removal. Police detained the leaders of the action committee and removed them from the scene.

The collection at the toll gate is continuing as usual at Surathkal plaza. A strong police force, including Karnataka state reserve police (KSRP) personnel, have been posted at the spot as a precautionary measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)