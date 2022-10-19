Left Menu

Four IPS probationers meet Punjab CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:43 IST
Four IPS probationers meet Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held an introductory meeting with a fresh batch of four Indian Police Services (IPS) probationary officers of the Punjab cadre.

The probationary officers, Randhir Kumar (2019 batch), Darpan Ahluwalia (2020), Jasroop Kaur Batth (2020) and Aditya S Warrier (2020) met the chief minister at his office here, according to an official release.

Four of these officers have recently completed their two years' training.

Mann, while applauding the young officers, told them to build a modern and highly efficient policing ecosystem while working for the betterment of the state.

He also exhorted them to put in their best efforts in their work and asked them to understand the problems being faced by people at grassroots level and work devotedly to resolve them, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

