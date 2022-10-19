Left Menu

SC order on Stephen's plea in right spirit, no more delay in UG admissions: DU

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:02 IST
SC order on Stephen's plea in right spirit, no more delay in UG admissions: DU
The Delhi University on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's order refusing to stay a Delhi High Court's that asked St. Stephen's College to follow the university's admission policy, and assured the aspirants will face ''no issue'' as undergraduate admissions will be conducted as per schedule.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta confirmed the university will announce the first list of seats for admission to undergraduate courses on Wednesday by 5 pm.

The varsity has deferred the release of the list by a day as the SC was set to hear on Wednesday the St Stephen's plea against High Court's order.

''The court has decided in the right spirit. As a matter to respect to the court we delayed the list. We are there for the students. They will face no issue during admission. Students need not to worry. The admission will be conducted as scheduled and the session will start on November 2,'' Gupta told PTI over the phone.

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to stay the Delhi High Court order asking St. Stephen's College here to follow the admission policy prescribed by the Delhi University. The high court had directed the college to follow the university's admission policy, according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in undergraduate courses.

St Stephen's College, however, wants to give 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to interviews for admitting students across categories.

The Delhi High Court had on September 12 asked the Christian minority institution to follow the admission policy formulated by the Delhi University according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 score while granting admission to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses.

The DU began admissions for over 70,000 seats last month.

This year, the university is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released its admission-cum-allocation policy called Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

