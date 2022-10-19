Left Menu

DU announces first list of admissions to undergraduate programmes

Delhi University announced on Wednesday the much-awaited first list of seat allocations for admission to undergraduate programmes.This marks the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 17:26 IST
DU announces first list of admissions to undergraduate programmes
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University announced on Wednesday the much-awaited first list of seat allocations for admission to undergraduate programmes.

This marks the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process. The list was initially slotted to be announced on October 18. However, it was deferred to Wednesday.

''The first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) of the University of Delhi has been released today,'' said DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi.

The list has not be issued in the public domain and the candidate will only be able to see the college and courses allotted to them on their dashboard.

The candidate will have to click on ''Accept Allocation'' under user action tab.

''On receiving the 'Approval from the College Principal', student will proceed to pay the fee to confirm the admission. The candidate should take a printout of the acknowledgement receipt,'' the university said in a statement , The university has advised candidates to ensure that they secure their admission to the seat allocated to them, whenever offered.

''Only candidates who are admitted to a programme in a college will be able to opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds,'' the statement said.

''Candidates are advised not to be in a haste and, at the same time, not to wait for the deadlines. Sufficient time has been provided for processing the applications,'' the varsity added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022