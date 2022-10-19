India issues advisory asking citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine
India on Wednesday issued an advisory asking all its citizens to avoid travelling to Ukraine, citing the 'deteriorating security situation' in the country.
"Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement published on their Twitter handle.
