Left Menu

Girl falls from college building, serious

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 20-10-2022 05:54 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 05:54 IST
Girl falls from college building, serious
  • Country:
  • India

A student of a private medical college here was seriously injured on Wednesday when she allegedly fell from the fourth floor of its building, police said.

Vania (22) is a second year student of Bachelor of Dental Science in the Subharati Medical College on Meerut bypass road, Subharati police outpost incharge Sohanveer Singh told PTI.

The students took the girl to the college hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical, he said.

Probe is on and police are trying to ascertain the CCTV footage of the area, Singh said. The college is part of the Subharati University, which is a private varsity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022