JIBS organizes 18th Asian Postgraduate Programme on 'Victimology Victim Assistance and Criminal Justice'

Sonipat, Thursday 20th October 2022: The Centre for Victimology and Psychological Studies (CVPS) at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) in association with World Society of Victimology (WSV) organized the '18th Asian Post-graduate course on Victimology, Victim Assistance and Criminal Justice'. Held over a period of two weeks, from October 10, the course intended to study and critically examine the laws, legislation and societal support from the standpoint of victim protection, rehabilitation and justice. The course saw participation of victimologists, criminologists, psychologists, legal practitioners, and speakers from five different continents The course also aimed to provide a comprehensive overview of victimology, criminal justice system, and best practices of victim assistance programmes across different regions of the world. The event saw participation of victimologists, criminologists, psychologists, legal practitioners, and speakers from five different continents.

“We wish to highlight and educate scholars on various nuances of victim advocacy, legal clinic, juvenile justice, victim rehabilitation during these academic initiatives,” Professor of Eminence (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Founder and Principal Director of JIBS, told reporters here. “We, as a leading research institute in victimological sciences in the country, are also striving to provide a victimological thrust in the field of legal and psychological studies in partnership with various government and non-governmental and other stake holders,” added Dr. Sahni, who is also Vice-President of the World Society of Victimology.

The speakers during the programme included world renowned names in the field of victimology like Prof. (Dr.) Robert Peacock from South Africa, Immediate Past President of the World Society of Victimology; Prof. Michael O'Connell from Australia, Immediate Past Secretary General, World Society of Victimology; and Prof. Gemma Maria Varona from Spain, Senior Lecturer, Victimology and Criminal Policy, University of Basque County. They called for promoting research and scientific rigour in the field of victimology and making knowledge more accessible to service providers, policy makers, and other stake holders.

During the programme, Prof. (Dr.) Robert Peacock spoke about victims of hate crime with specific reference to LGBTQI+ community whereas Prof. Michael O'Connell shed light on the different aspects of Forensic Psychology. Prof. Gemma Maria Varona highlighted the contrast between informal and professional companionship for victims in Spain.

More than 200 scholars from different parts of the world attended the course. The course is part of JIBS' initiative to expand and strengthen interdisciplinary and collaborative research initiatives in the field of victimology and other allied sciences of behaviourial sciences.

It is pertinent to mention that JIBS is a value-based research institute of O.P. Jindal Global University and a member of the prestigious Academic Council on the United Nation System, dedicated to understanding, developing and applying human process competencies through continuous experimentation, research and learning related to behavioural sciences.

