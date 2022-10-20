Left Menu

Five overground workers detained under PSA in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-10-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 11:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five alleged overground workers (OGWs) have been detained under the Public Safety Act for engagement in anti-national activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday, officials said.

Police prepared dossiers of the five persons and their activities, mostly in the district's Banihal tehsil, they said. The district magistrate slapped them with the Public Safety Act and were later detained, the officials added.

The five alleged overground workers detained have been identified as Nazir ahmad Pala of Fagu Doligam, Mohammad Usma Banli of Pogal Kunda, Firdious Ahmad Khan of Krawa, Abdul Hamid Khan of Tethar and Anyatullah wani of Gund Adalkoot.

Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma confirmed the detention of the overground workers to PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

