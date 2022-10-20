Left Menu

K'taka govt asks temples to conduct cow worship on Balipadyami

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 13:50 IST
K'taka govt asks temples to conduct cow worship on Balipadyami
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has asked all state-run temples to organise 'Go puja' (cow worship) on October 26 in view of 'Balipadyami', as part of the Deepavali festivities, with an intention to ''protect and nurture'' this ancient practice of the Sanatana Hindu Dharma.

The Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department said in a circular the puja should be conducted between 5.30 and 6.30 PM that day at the auspicious 'Godhooli lagna'.

It said the cows should be given a bath, brought to temples, decorated with vermilion, turmeric and flowers and fed rice, jaggery, bananas and sweets, before worshipping them with lamps and incense sticks.

The circular, explaining the significance of cows in Hindu tradition, says Hindus have been worshipping cows from time immemorial; however of late, people in cities and towns have forgotten cow worship.

''At least on Deepavali-Balipadyami day, it is appropriate for notified temples to compulsorily perform cow worship so that people don't forget this practice of the Sanatana Hindu Dharma and the future generations also get introduced to this'', the circular said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022