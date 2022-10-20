NMIMS Hyderabad appoints Dr. Siddhartha Ghosh as Director

NMIMS, Hyderabad appointed Dr. Siddhartha Ghosh as its new Director. In his 22 years of illustrious journey, Dr. Siddhartha Ghosh has been heading various departments with premier institutions in Hyderabad. He has been passionate about Institute Building, Human Resource Building, Leadership, L&D, Mentoring, Academic Research, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning. A visionary, Dr. Siddhartha has mentored many professors and deans of various institutes and has been instrumental in shaping the careers of his students who have proved to be leaders in their respective domains. Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, NMIMS, said, ''We welcome Dr. Siddhartha Ghosh, an award-winning and globally recognized academician, and an educationist. We at NMIMS believe in having the best faculty and leadership to set a benchmark institution that transforms and created excellent talent globally. With over 2 decades of experience in R&D and AI and associated domains of Computer Science, we are delighted to have Dr. Siddhartha on board as a Director, of NMIMS Hyderabad. His excellence in multiple aspects of education will help the campus achieve the next level of innovation.'' Dr. Siddhartha Ghosh, Director of NMIMS Hyderabad Campus , said, ''I am thrilled to be a part of this remarkable journey as a Director, of such an esteemed institution. I look forward to the support of the management as we move towards achieving to be the best Deemed-to-be University, the best B-School with multi-dimensional specializations. I believe that NMIMS stands to build its students as its marquee ambassadors and make a mark in the global landscape.'' Dr. Siddhartha has won accolades for co-authoring two books in addition to sixty-two national and international research publications.

Established in 2010, NMIMS Hyderabad is renowned for its research-based pedagogy, World-class academic excellence, and experienced faculty. It has carved a niche for itself as an elite B-school and as the youngest school to secure coveted and prestigious AMBA accreditation in 2016. It was ranked in the top 5 and 6 emerging B schools in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

About NMIMS Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty members, ten faculty members with Fulbright and Humboldt Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university with the aim to cater to the rising demand for management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach to holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59.)

