Maha govt announces Rs 2 cr reward for shooting champion Rudrankksh Patil
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced a cash prize of Rs 2 crore for Rudrankksh Patil who won gold at the ISSF World Shooting Championships held in Cairo in Egypt.
Patil (18) had, on October 14, won gold in the men's 10-metre air rifle event, becoming only the second Indian to achieve the feat after the legendary Abhinav Bindra.
He had beaten Italy's Danilo Dennis Sollazo 17-13 in the gold medal match in a brilliant come-from-behind effort.
The Maharashtra government's cabinet resolution hailed Patil's effort, that too at the young age of 18.
