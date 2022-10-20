Burlington English Launches School Partnership Programme for Schools in Rajasthan

Burlington’s international language solutions help students build their English language skills for academic and professional success and a better future Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) Burlington English, a global leader in building English language competency, launched its world-acclaimed School Partnership Program today at the event titled ‘Tune in to Tomorrow’. Burlington introduced its specialised and personalised language solutions to the schools in Jaipur with a musical tribute, honouring the educationalists and industry specialists for their grit, dedication, and work, especially during the pandemic. The melodic tribute was graced by the performance of Swaroop Khan, one of the most celebrated singers of Rajasthan, an ex-Indian Idol contestant, and the voice to chartbusters from popular movies such as PK and Padmaavat.

Over 100 schools from across Rajasthan, known for their progressive outlook and belief in the power of English language skills in gaining global competitiveness, participated in the program. The event commenced with an intensive deliberation concerning the role of the English language in shaping students’ lives. The session progressed with discussions around the role of educational institutions in equipping students with English language proficiency early in their lives.

Speaking on occasion, RatneshJha, CEO, Burlington Group, India & South Asia, said, “We are delighted to bring the Burlington School Partnership Program to Rajasthan as the state is known for its progressive bent towards education at large, especially English language learning abilities. Schools in Rajasthan will now have access to innovative and advanced digital language solutions, bringing about a school-wide transformation in their English competency standards.'' “This partnership programme will catapult the Burlington Partner School to international standards, helping both learners and tutors elevate their language skills. Thus, creating a generation of highly proficient English speakers who are global in the true sense of the word. So far, Burlington has impacted the lives of millions of learners in over 40 countries for over 4 decades and continues its mission to help millions more carve a better future for themselves,” he added. The event highlighted the relevance of the English language towards creating a successful future, encompassing all spheres of life, be it academics, extra-curricular activities, competitive exams, gaining admission to prestigious higher education institutions, or getting ahead professionally. The event witnessed school representatives from across Rajasthan. The participants discussed the imperative nature of English learning abilities and to be introduced from an early stage. Besides, in the current era, technology-aided solutions have become a must-have teaching tool, along with books, to complement and strengthen language learning-teaching techniques. Burlington English, with its AI-powered learning solutions, is disrupting the market and making a formidable entry into the Indian School Education market. It aims to help learners acquire 21st Century skills through technology-driven interventions leading to improved learning outcomes. Burlington’s solutions, at par with international language standards, are also well aligned with NEP 2020 local curricula, besides being self-paced to benefit young learners.

The event concluded with a soulful musical rendition of folk songs by the esteemed musician. Each piece performed by the singer was a befitting tribute to the teachers and representatives of the finest schools in Rajasthan who, despite all odds, tackle the challenges head-on, including those hurled by the unprecedented COVID pandemic.

