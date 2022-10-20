Left Menu

Two teachers in UP's Ghazipur dismissed for presenting fake documents during appointment

PTI | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 20-10-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 16:21 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Reena Maurya received appointment as a teacher 15 years ago by submitting fake education certificates to the Basic Shiksha Adhikari in Ghazipur. Sriprakash Yadav, the other accused, was also appointed on the basis of a fake certificate seven years ago. They have both been dismissed following an investigation by a three-member team led by Additional District Magistrate Arun Kumar Singh, the official said.

Maurya, posted at the primary school in Baddopur area of Barachawar, was found to have presented fake high school and intermediate certificates at the time of her appointment in 2007, the official said.

The certificate for a dependant of freedom fighter presented by Yadav, appointed in 2015, was also found to be fake.

The inquiry committee was constituted by the district magistrate following complaints against the duo. They have been dismissed on the district magistrate's instructions, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Hemant Kumar Rao said.

The concerned Block Shiksha Adhikari has been directed to register an FIR against the two teachers, Rao said. The accounts officer has also been ordered to take action to recover the salary paid to them, he added.

