Left Menu

Disaster management training for third gender persons: NIDM hails Palghar initiative

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-10-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 17:23 IST
Disaster management training for third gender persons: NIDM hails Palghar initiative
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government's National Institute of Disaster Management has appreciated the Palghar district administration's training programme for third gender persons, an official said on Thursday.

The NIDM letter, written by its associate professor Dr Ajinder Walia, said this gender-based disaster management training to third gender persons was a first for the country and it thanked Collector Govind Bodke, Additional Collector Kiran Mahajan and District Disaster Management Officer Vivekanand Kadam for the feat.

It is a valuable contribution to the innovative training programme, the NIDM functionary's letter said.

The NIDM works under the Union Home ministry with nodal responsibilities for human resource development, capacity building, training, research documentation and policy advocacy in the field of disaster management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022