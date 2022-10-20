Disaster management training for third gender persons: NIDM hails Palghar initiative

The Union government's National Institute of Disaster Management has appreciated the Palghar district administration's training programme for third gender persons, an official said on Thursday.

The NIDM letter, written by its associate professor Dr Ajinder Walia, said this gender-based disaster management training to third gender persons was a first for the country and it thanked Collector Govind Bodke, Additional Collector Kiran Mahajan and District Disaster Management Officer Vivekanand Kadam for the feat.

It is a valuable contribution to the innovative training programme, the NIDM functionary's letter said.

The NIDM works under the Union Home ministry with nodal responsibilities for human resource development, capacity building, training, research documentation and policy advocacy in the field of disaster management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)