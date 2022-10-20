Maha govt to fill up 75,000 non-MPSC vacancies, set up Niti Aayog-like body

The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to fill up vacancies for 75,000 posts which fall outside the purview of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), an official release said here. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also decided to set up a Niti Aayog-like body to advise the state government, the CMO statement said.

TCS and IBPS will conduct examinations for recruitment of 75,000 class-B, class-C and class-D non-gazetted employees, the cabinet decided.

In another decision, the cabinet approved a proposal to set up the `Maharashtra Institution for Transformation' on the lines of the Niti Aayog to provide guidance to the state government on policy.

The government also decided to set up 2,800 self-help groups for women from minority communities in Marathwada, Vidarbha and North Maharashtra. As many as 1,500 women will be provided skilled development training under this initiative. The cabinet approved a proposal to waive crop loans of a total of Rs 964.15 crore taken by farmers from land development banks. The assets and properties of land development banks will be transferred to the state government, the release said.

To improve farmers' income, the government will provide funds to the Maharashtra Agribusiness Network (MAGNET) as grants.

The cabinet also decided to withdraw police cases registered in the course of political and social agitations till June 30, 2022.

Penalty and interest will be waived for vehicle owners who scrap their old vehicles voluntarily. The decision is expected to help resolve the issue of old vehicles clogging the roads, the CMO release said. The government also announced a telecommunications infrastructure policy to facilitate the roll-out of 5G technology.

It will apply to both underground and over-ground optical fiber cables.

