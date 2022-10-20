People should be subsidised, not things: UN chief on fossil fuel subsidies

It is desirable to subsidise ''people'' rather than ''things'', United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres said here on Thursday while commenting on the subsidy for fossil fuels. Green economy is good not only for the planet but also for our health, he said during a visit to India's first solar-powered village Modhera in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

With pollution in cities killing seven million people every year across the world, we must preserve biodiversity and fight climate change, Guterres told reporters outside the 11th century Sun Temple at Modhera.

He also interacted with local residents.

''Instead of subsidising things, it is necessary to subsidise people,'' the UN chief said when asked about reports that fossil fuels subsidy in India is several times more than that provided for clean energy.

India has one of the most expansive programmes of social welfare in the world and provides financial support to hundreds of millions of families, Guterres noted. ''This is the right thing to do, to provide more and more support to the families in need and less and less support that benefits companies that are today making huge profits around the world,'' he said.

