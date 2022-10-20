DU first merit list: Nearly 61,000 candidates have accepted allotted college and course

Left Menu

The Delhi University is expecting that all 70,000 seats for its undergraduate programmes will be filled in first list, with nearly 61,000 candidates on Thursday already accepting their allotted college and course.The varsity had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process.We are expecting all 70,000 seats to be filled in the first list itself.

The Delhi University is expecting that all 70,000 seats for its undergraduate programmes will be filled in first list, with nearly 61,000 candidates on Thursday already accepting their allotted college and course.

The varsity had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process.

''We are expecting all 70,000 seats to be filled in the first list itself. This would mean the entire process will be completed by October 24,'' Delhi University (DU) Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI.

In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'allocated seat' refers to a unique combination of programme plus college. ''By 7 pm on Thursday, 60,863 candidates had accepted seats allocated to them,'' Gupta said.

